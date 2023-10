Mighty Warriors suffer injury blow ahead of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 3rd/4th play-off against Mozambique on Sunday afternoon.

Zimbabwe will face their neighbours at 12 noon at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

But they will do that without Ennety Chemhere, who picked up an injury on Friday.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of the 1-0 loss against Zambia in semifinal.

The rest of the team will be available for selection on Sunday.