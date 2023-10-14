Ngezi Platinum extend lead on top as FC Platinum stumble

Ngezi Platinum Stars opened an eight-point gap at the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table following their 1-0 win over Chicken Inn on Saturday.

Madamburo bounced back to winning ways courtesy of Malvern Gaki’ strike in the match.

Gaki scored the all-important goal in the 36th minute as Ngezi moved to 54 points.

Second-placed FC Platinum failed to keep up with the momentum at the top after losing 2-1 to ZPC Kariba.

Elsewhere, Yadah lost 4-0 to Herentals, while Simba Bhora continued their rejuvenation with a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

The game between Black Rhinos and Green Fuel ended goalless.