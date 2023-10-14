We’re not worried about having no friendly match: Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito says he is not worried about not playing a friendly match in this international break but admitted that it’s a setback.

The national team failed to secure a friendly after Botswana pulled out.

The coaches decided to go on with camp to assess the players ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers that are set to begin next.

“Not having a friendly match is a setback in terms of preparations. But we are not worried about it,” he told journalists.

“Right now we are focused on this training camp and of course use the moment the best possible and doing our best during this time because we know that everyone is trying to provide the best conditions possible.”

Twenty players, including seven foreign-based stars reported for the Warriors training camp.

Among the foreign-based stars that took part on the first training day are Knox Mutizwa, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Washington Arubi, Divine Lunga, Tatenda Tavengwa (all playing in South Africa), Never Tigere (Tanzania) and Munashe Garananga (Moldova).