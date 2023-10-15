Chaos mars Mwos’ victory Karoi, Lloyd Mutasa hit with a stone

Mwos coach Lloyd Mutasa had to finish the Northern Region Soccer League match against Karoi United at Chikangwe Stadium yesterday with a swollen eye after he was hit by a stone.

The veteran coach was on the receiving end of different missiles thrown on the field of play by Karoi fans, who were not happy with the referee’s decision to send off Desire Mocho for a crude tackle on Cleopas Kapupurika.

The referee initially played the advantage when Mocho lunged into Kapupurika, since Mwos were in position, but returned to book and send off the offender (Mocho) —who was already on a yellow card, to the ire of Karoi fans.

Police details on duty had to intervene as medics attended to Mutasa, who described the violence as unnecessary.

“I don’t think violence has any room in our games. We are obviously not happy with how things turned out. All that violence was unnecessary,” said Mutasa after the game.

Mwos took the lead in the 6th minute when veteran striker Chris Samakwere headed home Admire Dzumbunu’s cross for his sixth goal of the season.

Arthur Banda doubled Mwos’ lead on the stroke of half time when he finished off a brilliant exchange of passes with Tafadzwa Nyabunze.

Despite the ugly scenes, Mutasa was naturally delighted that his charges managed to collect maximum points away from home.

“Karoi is a good side at home, we needed to have a new strategy and I think we came up with the best one that eventually gave us the victory,” said Mutasa.