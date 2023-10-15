Live: COSAFA Women’s Championship – Zimbabwe vs Mozambique

Follow our live coverage of the COSAFA Women’s Championship 3rd/4th plave play-off.

Latest:

Zimbabwe 0-0 Mozambique

67′ Zim Sub, Neshamba, Katona, replace Zvawanda,

61′ Mozambique’s Gova had a goal ruled out for a handball after a lengthy VAR review. But Mangwende should have done better to stop that goal-bound ball.

60′ Cuba gets the space on the edge of the box and takes a shot. Mangwende does well to tip it over for corner kick.

57′ Zim Sub: Mutumbami replaces Ndlovu.

55′ Big Chance for Mafuruse as connects a cross with a header but keeper denies her from point blank.

53′ Free kick to Zim near the corner flag. Mharadzi takes it but sends her ball straight to the wall. She gets a rebound and hits off target.

51′ Lucia gets the space but semds her effort over.

49′ Mozambique get a corner kick, played low before a high cross comes but Zimbabwe clear their lines.

-Halftime.

45+2′ Corner kick to Mozambique. The ball is over-hit and it goes out.

45′ Four minutes added.

44′ Zvawanda gets the space and hits at goal. Here effort goes straight to the goalkeeper.

43′ Free kick to Zim in Mozambique half. Taken into the box. It finds no takers and it goes out.

38′ Big Chance!!! Mozambique could have taken a lead but wasted a seater after cross rolled in front of the goal with no takers.

33′ Another medical stoppage as Chibanda picks up an injury.

30′ Play resumes.

25′ Play stopped as Mozambique keeper is injured.

24′ Mozambique on attack again and takes a long shot. Keeper collects with ease.

21′ Mozambique on the break. Cuta tries to curl the ball from the edge of the box. The effort goes just over.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

12′ A a good cross comes in but Alice Moyo fails to connect it properly inside the box.

11′ Mozambique tries from afar, no pressure for the keeper as she collects.

10′ A cagey start so far from both ends.

5′ Play concentrated in the middle of the park. No meaningful chance created so far.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Zimbabwe XI: Mangwende, Mharadzi, Ncube, Kaitano, Zvawanda, Sibanda, Mugayi, Mafuruse, Chihoro, Moyo, Ndlovu.

Mozambique XI: Nhamire, Mainque, Brenhunze, Chingueleze, Gova, Cuta, Mazembe, Nemias, Cazembe, Banze,Leila.