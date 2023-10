Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) has announced the squad to face the Warriors in a practice match at Ellis Robbins ground this morning.

Kick-off is at 10 am CAT.

The practice match will offer the national team coach Brito Baltemar a chance to asses the players after the friendly match against Botswana was called off.

Black Mambas coach John ‘Toto’ Banda will take charge of the NRSL select.

Here is the squad.