Obriel Chirinda named FUZ Player of the Month

1:20 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Obriel Chirinda has been named as the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe’s Player of the Month for September.

The Bulawayo Chiefs forward won the gong after receiving the most votes as voted by his fellow players.

Chirinda, who has been one of the best players in the league, currently tops the Castle Lager Premiership scorers chart.

He takes the award for the second time after winning it in July.

