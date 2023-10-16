One Mighty Warriors player named in COSAFA Women’s Championship Team of the Tournament

Only one Zimbabwean player made it into the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship Team of the Tournament.

The team is dominated by competition winners Malawi and runners up Zambia, who each have three players.

Fourth place finishers Mighty Warriors are represented by goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga.

The goalie was named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament. She also picked the Player of the Match award in their game Group C game against Namibia.

Other players named in the Best XI include two from Botswana, two from Mozambique and one from South Africa.