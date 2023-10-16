World Cup Qualifiers: Warriors planning to host Nigeria in Rwanda

The Warriors could play their first home game in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda.

The national team will host Nigeria in their second Group C and talks to play the encounter in Kigali have been ongoing between the Zimbabwe and Rwandan football associations for a while now.

The country has been forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld their ban on local stadiums in the recent inspection.

The ZIFA NC had hoped to host the qualifiers either at Rufaro Stadium and National Sports Stadium after extensive renovations, but the two Harare venues failed to meet the minimum standards required by CAF to host international games.

The authority board is now planning to have the Warriors remain in East Africa for the Super Eagles encounter after their opening Group C game against Rwanda in Kigali.

The move is mainly due to logistical challenges of travelling back to the south to host their game in one of the neighbouring countries, possibly Zambia or South Africa.

The World Cup qualifiers will begin during the November international break.

The other opponents for Zimbabwe on Group C are South Africa, Lesotho and Benin.