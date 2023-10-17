Jose Mourinho, Roma to part ways

Jose Mourinho is reportedly heading into the final months of his tenure as Roma coach.

Mourinho signed a three-year deal in the capital in 2021, so his current agreement with the Giallorossi expires at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sport pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, there haven’t been any talks involving Roma and Mourinho to rediscuss the manager’s future.

“It won’t happen.” Marzio said as cited by Football Italia.

“There are no negotiations ongoing, there have never been. So they’ll part company at the end of the deal in June.”

A number of Saudi clubs had been linked with hiring the Special One last summer, but Mourinho decided to stay at Roma.

Di Marzio added: “Surely, once Mourinho will be free, they [Saudi clubs] will try again.

“It remains to be seen what Mourinho thinks about his future. Whether he wants to coach a new European club or go there.”