Lionel Messi favourite to win 2023 Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi is reportedly the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or later this month.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the World Cup winner will pick his eighth honour to become the first player playing outside of the European top flight to take it home.

Messi is currently in the books of American MLS side Inter Miami, which is owned by David Beckham, having made the transfer from PSG during this last transfer window.

The publication has also claimed that the women’s iteration of the award will likely to be scooped up by Aitana Bonmati, who played a starring role in Spain’s sensational Women’s World Cup victory in Australia.

The Barcelona midfielder was named the World Cup’s Player of the Tournament after Spain defeated England in August’s final, and took home the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year trophy in September.

The Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, October 30.