Warriors four-day training in Harare ends

The four-day Warriors training camp that was held in Harare from Thursday ended on Monday.

The camp was organised to give Warriors coach Baltemar Brito an opportunity to assess players ahead of World Cup qualifiers in November.

The coach and his staff worked with 20 players and played a training game with a Northern Region Soccer League select.

This was a second initiative organised by the association and the Warriors technical team to give as many players as possible a chance to audition for a place in Brito’s team for the World Cup qualifiers.

On 30 September, a Warriors team made up of locally based players squared off with Botswana in a training game.

Next on the national team’s calendar are two FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda (A) and Nigeria (H) to be played between 13 and 21 November 2023.

Players who were part of the training camp:

Goalkeepers

Washington Arubi, Godknows Gurure

Defenders

Munashe Garananga, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Peter Muduhwa, Godknows Murwira, Divine Lunga, Xolani Ndlovu, Frank Makarati

Midfielders

Tatenda Tavengwa, Tanaka Shandirwa, Never Tigere , Phenias Bamusi, Takunda Benhura, Gerald Bero, Shepherd Mhlanga, Sylvastar Munhira, Bret Amidu

Forwards

Obriel Chirinda, Knox Mutizwa