Dynamos beat leaders Ngezi Platinum as Highlanders drop points again

Highlanders dropped points again after playing to a 1-1 against Green Fuel in Wednesday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 encounter.

Bosso were infront for the majority of the game after opening the scoring in the sixth minute through Marvellous Chigumira.

Green Fuel only secured the draw through a penalty in the stoppage time of the second half that was converted by David Bizabani.

The result sees Highlanders moving back to second place with forty-seven points.

Leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars took a stumble and fell 2-1 against Dynamos.

Madamburo’s inconstancy was laid bare after Elton Chikona and Keith Madera netted in either half to hand the Glamour Boys a win, which put them in third.

Takunda Benhura’s second half goal gave a consolation to the visitors, who remained on 54 points.

At Mandava Stadium, FC Platinum lost 2-1 to relegation threatened Black Rhinos.

Lot Chiunga hit a first half brace which buried the champions.

Gift Bello pulled one back in the second half, but the goal was a mare consolation as Rhinos moved another step towards safety.

Elsewhere, CAPS United continued their recovery after coming from behind to beat Simba Bhora.

The Green Machine cruised to the victory through the goals of Thulani Joseph, Rodwell Chinyengetere and Blessing Sarupinda.

Simba got their goals courtesy of Tinashe Balakasi’s brace.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 28 Results:

Dynamos 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Green Fuel 1-1 Highlanders

Simba Bhora 2-3 CAPS United

FC Platinum 1-2 Black Rhinos

Chicken Inn 4-0 ZPC Kariba

Sheasham 1-1 Triangle United

Hwange 1-0 Herentals