Ligue 1 and Bundesliga players suspended by their clubs after comments on Israel, Palestine conflict

Two players in the French Ligue 1 and German Bundesliga have been suspended following their social media posts on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi has been suspended from training and games by his club side Mainz.

The Bundesliga club said El Ghazi “took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable by the club”.

Algeria defender Youcef Atal has also been suspended by Nice after his comments on social media.

The Ligue 1 side said they had suspended Atal “until further notice”.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are reportedly scheduled to meet full-back Noussair Mazraoui after the Morocco international shared a pro-Palestinian video on Instagram.

In a statement, the club told the DPA German news agency: “Bayern immediately contacted Noussair Mazraoui after his Instagram posts on Sunday.

“After his return [from national team duty], a detailed personal meeting with the club’s management in Munich is planned.”