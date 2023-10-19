Ex-referee calls for ‘harshest’ punishment for ‘unremorseful’ Bongani Zungu

Former South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Jerome Damon has called for the ‘harshest punishment’ for Mamelodi Sundowns‘ Bongani Zungu.

Zungu was shown a straight red card by referee Masixole Bambiso after delivering a nasty challenge on Bernard Parker during the Carling Black Label Knockout last-16 clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy forward suffered a broken leg and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Zungu, however, didn’t show any remorse and protested his innocence in the red card before he was escorted out of the field by one of the Sundowns officials.

🟥 ℝ𝔼𝔻 ℂ𝔸ℝ𝔻 🟥 Bongani Zungu got sent off for a nasty challenge on Bernard Parker. 𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐲 2⃣➖1⃣ 𝐌𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 🚨 LIVE

📻 SABC Radio Stations#SABCSportFootball #CarlingKnockout pic.twitter.com/rKZrrhk16H — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 18, 2023

Damon said on Twitter: “Such brutality should be punished in the harshest way. How about Zungu stays out for the duration of the recovery and pay compensation?

“That’s how you show remorse not just an “I am sorry” while ruining a fellow professional’s career no matter how many more years he had left.”