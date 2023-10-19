Ex-referee calls for ‘harshest’ punishment for ‘unremorseful’ Bongani Zungu

5:21 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Former South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) referee Jerome Damon has called for the ‘harshest punishment’ for Mamelodi Sundowns‘ Bongani Zungu.

Zungu was shown a straight red card by referee Masixole Bambiso after delivering a nasty challenge on Bernard Parker during the Carling Black Label Knockout last-16 clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy forward suffered a broken leg and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Zungu, however, didn’t show any remorse and protested his innocence in the red card before he was escorted out of the field by one of the Sundowns officials.

Damon said on Twitter: “Such brutality should be punished in the harshest way. How about Zungu stays out for the duration of the recovery and pay compensation?

“That’s how you show remorse not just an “I am sorry” while ruining a fellow professional’s career no matter how many more years he had left.”

