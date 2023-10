Nyasha Mushekwi is now the joint-leader of the Chinese Super League Top Scorer’s Chart after netting his 17th goal of the season on Thursday.

Mushekwi was on target in Zhejiang FC’s 1-1 draw against Meizhou Hakka.

The Zimbabwean striker found the back of the net in stoppage time to grab a late equaliser.

He pounced on a rebound to tap it in from a close range.

Mushekwi is now tied on seventeen goals with teammate Leonardo.