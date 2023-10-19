Shadreck Mlauzi gets bail, to appear in court again this month

Mighty Warriors coach Shadreck Mlauzi was granted a $300 bail and will return to court on October 27 for trial continuation.

Mlauzi is being accused of indecently assaulting a female member of the technical staff.

The accuser reported the case to the Zimbabwe Republic Police after the team’s return from the COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the first incident happened during the pre-tournament camp in Harare when the coach attempted to kiss her without her consent, but she refused.

The following incidents took place in South Africa during the tournament and this prompted the accuser to register her complaint to COSAFA Safeguarding Officer, leading to Mlauzi’s suspension in the following match.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Mlauzi is still suspended by the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee after the charges were raised over a week ago.

In a statement issued during the team’s COSAFA Women’s Championship campaign, Mlauzi was suspended from his duties and missed the semifinal clash against Zambia.

However, he returned and took charge of the Mighty Warriors’ 3rd/4th place play-off against Mozambique on Sunday.