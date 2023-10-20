Argentina international and 2022 World Cup winner hit with 2-year football ban

Argentina international and 2022 World Cup winner Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez has been hit with a two-year ban from playing football.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Gomez has been banned by the Spanish federation after failing a doping test during his time at Sevilla.

The forward, who recently moved from Sevilla to Monza in the Italian Serie A, failed the doping test in November 2022, before taking part in the World Cup won by his Argentina side.

The publication adds that the player’s defence for testing positive was that days before he had endured a night feeling ill, which led to him taking a syrup prescribed to one of his children – without prior consultation with the club’s doctors. He has the option to appeal the decision.

Gomez, 35, was informed about the suspension earlier this week.

As a result, the ex-Atalanta man will not be available against Roma in this weekend’s fixture.