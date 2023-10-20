Mighty Warriors get their bonuses for participating in. COSAFA Women’s Championship

Mighty Warriors have received bonuses from ZIFA following their participation in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The Zimbabwean national women’s team finished fourth at the tournament despite having spent the past two years without playing football.

The Shadreck Mlauzi’s charges have received over US$2,000 each in daily allowances, winning bonuses and appearance fees.

This is the only money they will receive as there’s no COSAFA prize money.

The regional football body anounced this week that the tournament had no sponsors and they only bore the costs of hosting it.

Only individual award winners were given prize money, with Mighty Warriors goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga receiving R20, 000 (about $1,050)for the best goalkeeper award.