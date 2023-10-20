Mlauzi’s walk of shame

In 2016, Shadreck Mlauzi proudly stepped on Brazilian soil carrying the hopes an entire nation.

He guided Zimbabwe’s senior women’s national soccer team —the Mighty Warriors, to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Mlauzi became the first ever coach to take a Zimbabwe national soccer team to a global tournament.

His charges also became the first team to represent the country at the Olympics in a team sport in 26 years.

So when Mlauzi arrived in the biggest city in South Ameria —Rio, he ought to have been a proud man.

When he stepped onto the Corinthians Arena pitch for Zimbabwe’s Group F opener against Germany, Mlauzi, naturally, must have felt fulfilled.

But just just seven years after that walk with pride in Brazil, which earned him the respect of the entire nation, the soft-spoken coach had another walk this week —a walk of shame.

Mlauzi was at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing assult and indicent assault charges.

The coach allegedly forcibly grabbed the shoulders of a female member of the Mighty Warriors technical staff.

The complaint also states that also “tried to kiss her (the complainant) without her consent” and “demanded to have his body massaged via a WhatsApp call and asked for sexual intimacy.”

When he arrived at the Magistrates’ Court clad in a blue jacket, the look on Mlauzi’s face summarized what the situation was —a walk of shame.