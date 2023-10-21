Ex-Chicken Inn winger Calum English-Brown among four players selected for Everton FC trip

Former Chicken Inn winger Calum English-Brown is among four youngsters that will take a trip to England as part of the Legends Football Academy of Zimbabwe’s visit to English Premier League side Everton FC.

The trip is under the Everton International Affiliate Programme and will happen in November from the 18th to the 26th.

English-Brown recently returned to the Academy following his release at the Gamecocks early this month.

Eighteen-year-old Washington Mapuwa, who is currently attached at Greenfuel FC in the Castle Lager Premiership, Preston Steblecki and Tatenda Maulidi complete the list of selected players set to travel to England next month.

The quartet will be accompanied by Legends Academy head coach Farai Dhliwayo.

The trip is the first by the Harare-based academy since becoming a member of the Everton International Affiliate Programme in June this year.