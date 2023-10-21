Explained: Why Papu Gomez’s two-year ban won’t affect Argentina World Cup winners’ medals

Following Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez’s two-year ban from football, there have been concerns about Argentina losing the winners medals.

Gomez was banned by the Spanish federation after failing a doping test during his time at Sevilla.

The forward, who recently moved from Sevilla to Monza in the Italian Serie A, failed the doping test in November 2022, before taking part in the World Cup won by his Argentina side.

The player’s defence for testing positive was that days before he had endured a night feeling ill, which led to him taking a syrup prescribed to one of his children – without prior consultation with the club’s doctors. He has the option to appeal the decision.

Despite receiving the long-term ban, Gomez’s Argentina teammates won’t lose the World Cup winners’ medals.

According to the World Anti-Doping Code’s article 11, a single player’s national team or club does not face the risk of being stripped of their title unless two or more squad members are found guilty of doping.