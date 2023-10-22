Disappointed Mapeza rues missed chances in FC Platinum, Green Fuel draw

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was disappointed by his team’s failure to close the gap on the top after dropping points against Green Fuel in the Castle Lager Premiership on Saturday.

The Platinum Boys played a 1-1 draw at home to move into second place and eight points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Perfect Chikwende scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 70th minute.

The Construction Boys equalised two minutes later and managed to hold on to grab an important point.

Speaking after the match, Mapeza rued the chances his charges wasted.

He said: “We had chances, but failed to convert. I think we could have done better but there is still a lot of work so that we end the season on a high note.”

Despite the disappointment, Mapeza regards the 1-1 draw as a positive outcome.

“The result is positive, especially considering that we are coming from two defeats.

“We now go back and work hoping the one week between our next match will be helpful in us recovering.”