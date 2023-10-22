Ngezi Platinum march towards league glory as Dynamos move into second place

Ngezi Platinum Stars moved another step towards the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League glory after edging Yadah Stars 1-0 on Sunday.

Madamburo restored their eight-point lead at the top, thanks to Kudzai Chigwida’s late strike which handed them the victory.

Chigwida found the back of the net in the 88th minute after the hosts had been frustrated for the majority of the game.

The result has taken the Ngezi-based side to 57 points, heading to the final five matches of the season.

At Nyamhunga, Dynamos cruised past ZPC Kariba 1-0 to move into second place on the log.

The Glamour Boys collected the maximum points courtesy of Shadreck Nyahwa’s 61st minute effort.

Dembare has displaced Highlanders, who dropped points again, this time versus Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso have now gone for six league games without a win after playing a goalless draw against Chiefs.

Baltemar Brito’s charges, whose last victory came in early September against Yadah Stars, are now in on third place with 48 points.

Elsewhere, CAPS played a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Cranborne Bullets.

Manica Diamonds beat Hwange 2-0 in another Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29 encounter played on Sunday.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 29 Results:

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Dynamos

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Highlanders

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Yadah

Caps United 1-1 Cranborne Bullets