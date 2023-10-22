Red-hot Nyasha Mushekwi linked with Saudi move

Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 36-year-old is currently the joint-leader in the Chinese Super League Top Scorers’ Chart with 17 goals.

He plays for Zhejiang FC in the top-flight, where he has been since 2019.

According to South African publication KickOff.com, a move to either Saudi Arabia or UAE is likely for Mushekwi at the end of this season.

The report says: “Whispers have suggested that there is interest from the Middle East where his earnings will be improved from what he is earning in China.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia markets have been mentioned.

“If Mushekwi moves to the Middle East at the end of the year, he will follow on the foot tracks of Brazilian forward Marcao who top scored in the Chinese Super League in 2022 before moving to Saudi club Al Ahli in January.”