Bill Antonio on target in Belgium

Bill Antonio was on target for Jong KV Mechelen in the 2DE NATIONALE VFV B league.

The Zimbabwean winger started in his ninth game of the season and played the entire match. He netted in his side’s 5-2 win over Racing Mechelen on Sunday.

Antonio now has three goals in his tally after also finding the back of the net in the first two games of the season.

The former Dynamos man has played every minute of this campaign, clocking 810 minutes on Sunday.

Despite having a regular spot in the junior team, Antonio is yet to get his first matchday squad appearance for the senior KV Mechelen side, which plays in the Belgian Pro League.