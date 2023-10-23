Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito makes open admission about the title race, bemoans unavailability of lethal strikers in his squad

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has bemoaned the unavailability of lethal strikers in his squad following their goalless Castle Lager Premiership draw against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

Bosso dropped points again, and have now gone for six league games without a win, with their last victory coming in early September against Yadah Stars.

Brito’s charges, who led the title race at some point in the season, are now in third place and nine points behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

Speaking after the match, the gaffer openly admitted that his side will not be able to keep up the pace with the leading pack due to lack of goals.

He said: “The team creates, but on the last third we are not dangerous.

“Even if we try to do our best these last six or eight matches have shown that the problem is not on planning because Plan A, B, C , D have all failed. We can change the system, the players but the results are still the same.”

Tshilamoya have scored the least number of goals, 20, among the current top ten teams on the standings.

The Bulawayo giants also has no player in their squad with at least four goals in this season.

Brito had identified Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda, who is the current top scorer in the league, as signing target during the mid-season transfer window.

However, the Bosso administration failed to seal the deal on time and Chiefs backed out.