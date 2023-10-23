‘No one wants Billiat’ claims rubbished

Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat has been without a club since he refused to extended his stay at Kaizer Chiefs.

The nimble-footed Mufakose-bred winger’s contract at Amakhosi expired on June 30, and both parties couldn’t agree on an extension.

Chiefs, in a statement, claimed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star went awol and did not reciprocate the effort made by the club to communicate, as talks for a new deal hit a snag.

South African media was awash with claims that the Soweto giants wanted Billiat to take a 50% salary cut — an offer he scoffed at, according sources close to the Aces Youth Academy graduate.

Recently, Billiat was reportedly on the radar of DStv Premiership side Cape Town City, whose chairman John Comitis was at Ajax Cape Town —where Billiat burst onto the scene in South African football over a decade ago.

When nothing materialized, a section of South African media came to the conclusion that ‘no one wants Billiat’ — a shocking declaration considering that there is an obvious distinction between who wants the pint-sized winger, and who can afford him.

Renowned South African agent Mike Ngobeni, who used to manage Billiat and oversaw the Zimbabwean winger’s move from Sundowns to Chiefs in 2018, rubbished claims that no club across the Limpopo wants Billiat.

“It’s not true that no one wants Billiat. I don’t manage Billiat anymore as you know, but we talk regularly and I know that he is not in a hurry to do any stupid deal,” Ngobeni told Soccer24.

“Billiat is Billiat, no one is like Billiat in South Africa, even now. It’s his choice not to sign for some of these clubs who are calling him everyday.

“There are even clubs that are phoning me, thinking that I can persuade him to sign for them. But the fact is, he is weighing his options,” added Ngobeni.

Ngobeni insists Billiat is still a quality player who can fit into any team in the South African top-flight.

“Billiat is still a good player, he is still Billiat and can still play good football. I believe he can still play for three or four years,” said Ngobeni.

“Chiefs wanted to resign him and he didn’t turn up, so maybe Chiefs fans and some people there (at the club) are trying to badmouth him, so that no big club can sign him.

“Billiat can sign for any club in South Africa, so the story that no one wants him is hogwash,” added Ngobeni.