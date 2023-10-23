ZIFA NC confirms appointment of new CEO

The ZIFA Nomalisation Committee has appointed Yvonne Mapika Manwa as the new Chief Executive Officer of the local football body.

Mwana takes over the operations with immediate effect. The post, commonly referred to as the General Secretary, has not been occupied for over two years since Joseph Mamutse was initially suspended by the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) in 2021.

Gwesela has been filling in as acting General Secretary during the period.

A statement by ZIFA reads:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is pleased to announce that Yvonne Mapika Manwa has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer effective 1 November 2023.

“In this role, Mrs Manwa will be responsible for leading the Zimbabwe Football Association secretariat into its next phase under the Normalisation Committee.

“Mrs Manwa has years of experience in senior leadership and football administration positions, having been the Chief Executive Officer of elite football club, Ngezi Platinum Stars.”

ZIFA Chairperson Lincoln Mutasa said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mrs Manwa to our team, and we believe her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue on the mission to transform Zimbabwean football.”