Zim players based abroad round-up

Terrence Dzvukamanja added another goal to his season tally after netting in SuperSport United’s 4-1 loss to Polokwane City in the Carling Knockout first round encounter.

Dzvukamanja grabbed the consolation for United in the 88th minute to take his season tally to four goals across all competitions.

The striker started on the bench and came on at the start of the second half.

Teammate and fellow countryman Onismor Bhasera also came from the bench, while Ronald Pfumbidzai started in SuperSport United first XI and played the entire match.

Goalkeeper Washington Arubi was an unused substitute in the Pretoria-based’s matchday squad.

In the English Premier League, Marvelous Nakamba was brilliant again as Luton Town came from behind to pick a vital point at Nottingham Forest.

The Zimbabwean midfielder posted decent stats in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

He played the entire match but was not great in duels.

Admiral Muskwe made his first start at Exeter City in the League One match against Wigan Athletic.

The striker had endured a frustrating start at City after suffering a injury which affected his start to life following his loan arrival.

Youngster Tavango Kuleya was an unused substitute in Doncaster Rovers’ 2-1 win at Tranmere in the League Two.

In American MLS, Teenage Hadebe was also an unused substitute in the Houston Dynamo’s 3-1 win over Portland.

Tendayi Darikwa of Apollon Limassol was also in action in the Cypriot First Division, while Marshall Munetsi was deployed as an attacking midfielder in Stade de Reims’ 1-1 draw against Toulouse in the French Ligue 1.

Tinotenda Kadewere was not used in Lyon vs Clermont,