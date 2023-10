CAPS United have announced the minimum ticket charge for their game against Dynamos on Sunday.

The Green Machine will host rhe Glamour Boys in a semifinal clash of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The minimum ticket charge has been pegged at $5 for the Rest of the Ground, an increase from the normal $3 price.

The VIP and VVIP ticket prices are yet to been confirmed.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT and the match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).