PSL boss Farai Jere, Kirsty Coventry tour Magaya’s Heart Stadium

Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere and Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry toured Prophet Walter Magaya’s new stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.

Magaya, who owns Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Yadah Stars, is a constructing a 5,000-seater stadium in the capital.

The stadium, which will be expanded to 40,000 in the future, is set to be opened on 5 November, just weeks before the end of the top-flight campaign.

So far one grand stand has been erected, fully installed with plastic seats, while the opposite terrace that’s will have the changing rooms and adminstration areas is still under construction.

The lawn has already been laid over a modern drainage system.