PSL pushes Chibuku Super Cup final to early December as they confirms the match venue

The Premier Soccer League has pushed the date for the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup final to early December.

The tournament’s final was initially set for November 25 but after consultations with sponsors, the encounter will now be played on December 3.

This year’s final will happen at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

In a circular sent to clubs, the PSL said: “Please be advised that following consultations with our sponsors, the Chibuku Super Cup final shall be played at Baobab Stadium, Mhondoro-Ngezi on Sunday 3 December 2023.”

Meanwhile, the semifinals will be played this weekend, with the Harare Derby headlining the fixtures.

CAPS United will play Dynamos on Sunday, while Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum will face each other on Saturday.