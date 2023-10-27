Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena opens on his relationship with former coaching colleague Steve Komphela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has opened up on his relationship with former coaching colleague Steve Komphela, who unexpectedly left the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The two coaches initially worked together as co-head coaches at Sundowns.

When Mokwena was made the sole head coach, Komphela was “promoted to become First Team Coach”, a role which had lesser influence.

Komphela subsequently left the Pretoria-based club amd later admitted that he felt “he was not in the plans of the head coach”.

Speaking on Metro FM, as cited by IDiski Times, the Sundowns boss insisted he has a good relationship and retains respect for Komphela, who gave him his first breakthrough in coaching.

The Sundowns gaffer said: “I am where I am today because coach Steve Komphela gave me an opportunity at Platinum Stars to be an assistant coach when I was an U19 coach way back, way back in 2011 – 2009 and 2010 in fact.

“So there is a great sense of pride, there is a great sense of appreciation towards him and what he did but for sure I know that he had his own ambitions of still remaining a head coach.

“And within his own right, you see at work he’s doing at Moroka Swallows, it’s exceptional.”