Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe predicts tough Harare Derby

Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe has predicted a tough encounter against CAPS United in Sunday’s semifinal of Chibuku Super Cup.

The two Harare giants will meet for the third time this season, with Dembare dominating the first two ties in the league.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash, Chigowe said: “Naturally it’s going to be a tough game but we will give it our all to make sure that the blue badge prevails.

“We always respect our opponents especially in a derby like this. Caps United will obviously be playing for pride and their lives because losing three times on the trot to Dynamos will be a total disaster.”

The gaffer added: “Whenever we are playing a derby we have to be tuned on. This is probably the game that they have reserved for their best than any other so you never go to sleep in a derby.”

Meanwhile, the minimum ticket charge has been pegged at $5 for the Rest of the Ground, an increase from the normal $3 price.

The VIP and VVIP ticket prices are yet to been confirmed.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT and the match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294).