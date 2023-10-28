Knox Mutizwa brace sinks Kaizer Chiefs

Knox Mutizwa scored a brace to help Golden Arrows beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the DStv Premiership encounter on Saturday.

Mutizwa opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a tap-in after Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson failed to make a clean save.

The advantage, however, didn’t last long as Sifiso Hlanti quickly grabbed an equaliser for the visitors three minutes later.

Mutizwa hit the back of the net again in the second half to secure a victory for Arrows.

The brace has opened his league’s scoring account after failing to find the back of the net in the first rounds.

It has also marked the second game in a row across all competitions that Mutizwa has found back of the net after scoring in the Carling Knockout win against Cape Town City.