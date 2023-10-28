Mutizwa brace sinks Kaizer Chiefs

Warriors striker Knox Mutizwa bagged a brace as Lamontville Golden Arrows piled more misery on Kaizer Chiefs with a 2-1 victory over the Soweto giants in the Dstv Premiership today.

Mutizwa, who is the Durban-based side’s all time leading goalscorer, took advantage of a mistake by Amakhosi goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to draw first blood for Abafana Bes’thende in the 19th minute.

Kaizer Chiefs needed just four minutes to level matters, when Sifiso Hlanti gave Ismail Watenga —in goal for Arrows, no chance with a well-timed header.

There were no more clear cut chances thereafter, as both teams went to the half time interval level at 1-piece.

Mutizwa struck again nine minutes after the restart when he cooly placed the ball beyond Petersen after some good work on the left flank by Nduduzo Sibiya.

Amakhosi tried to come back into the game but a resolute Arrows defence made sure the maximum points were collected.