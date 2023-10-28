Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Black Rhinos to reach fourth Chibuku Super Cup final

Ngezi Platinum Stars reached the Chibuku Super Cup final for the record-equaling fourth time after beating Black Rhinos in a semifinal clash played at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

Madamburo, who are also on a fine run in the league, got the passage to the final after winning the clash 3-0.

Rhinos had themselves to blame for the collapse in second half after conceding all the goals on return from the break.

The army side had a slight edge in possession in first period and create a handful of chances.

Ngezi, on the other end, only controlled the game in parts and relied mostly on counter attacks.

The second half delivered a different story, with Ngezi taking the first punch through Malvin Gaki’s 51st-minute goal.

Marlvin Kwinjo doubled the advantage just after the hour mark before Claude Mapoka put the case beyond any doubt with a late effort in the 87th minute.

Ngezi will now face the winner between CAPS United and Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup final on 4 December at the Baobab Stadium.