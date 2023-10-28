There are many local football greats who deserve more honour than me: Peter Ndlovu

Former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu believes there are many local football legends who deserve to be honoured more than himself.

Ndlovu was the first African player to feature and score in the rebranded English Premier League when he played for Coventry City in 1992.

He joined the side after signing from local giants Highlanders as a teenager.

The striker achieved many feats at Coventry before playing for other English clubs – Birmingham City, Sheffield United and on loan at Huddersfield.

Ndlovu also became the Warriors’ all-time leading goalscorer with 37 official goals, in record 80 appearances.

The ‘Flying Elephant’ also led the national team at their first ever Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) appearance in Tunisia in 2004.

With all those feats, the two-time Zimbabwe Soccer Star of the Year still believes the likes of the late great George Shaya and Sunday (Marimo) Chidzambwa achieved more than him.

Mdhara Tuku is a big legend.

He should be first in line. The greatest must come first – George Shaya, Coach Sunday Marimo. There are many others. I'm humbled by your suggestion. We need to do great and not look for recognition. TATENDA 🙏🏽 https://t.co/5KNdFLqupW — Peter Ndlovu (@RealPeterNdlovu) October 27, 2023