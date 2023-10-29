Bill Antonio hits brace in Belgium to win period title

Bill Antonio was again on target in Belgium after scoring a brace to help Jong KV Mechelen cruise to a convincing 4-1 triumph over Belisia Bilzen SV on Saturday.

The win sent Mechelen to the top of the 2nd National VFV B and won the period title which is given after ten league games.

Antonio got his first goal of the match on the hour mark to restore his side’s lead.

The Zimbabwean international netted again sixteen minutes later to make it 4-1 and sealed the victory.

The former Dynamos man has now scored in two successive games and takes his tally to five goals in ten league games.

Bill Antonio has played every minute of this campaign, clocking 900 minutes on Saturday.

Despite having a regular spot in the junior team, Antonio is yet to get his first matchday squad appearance for the senior KV Mechelen side, which plays in the Belgian Pro League.