Chibuku Super Cup – CAPS United vs Dynamos: Everything you need to know

CAPS United and Dynamos will clash in the second semifinal of the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup.

This is the third meeting between the two sides this season after facing in the league.

The game will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

TV Details:

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Gate entry charges haven’t been announced yet.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

Team News:

Donald Mudadi will be available for Dynamos selection after serving his yellow card suspension. Left-back Elvis Moyo has to pass a fitness test after recovering from an injury that ruled him out of the last two assignments.

CAPS United’s Kevin Madzongwe will not take part in what will be Sunday’s match as he is mourning his sibling Busani Ali in the City of Kings.

What the coaches said:

Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe: “We always respect our opponents and especially in a Derby like this. CAPS United will be playing for their pride, and their lives, because I know that losing three times on the trot to Dynamos will be a disaster.”

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe: “The focus is also on the Chibuku Super Cup to try to do as well as we expect ourselves to do so that we can at least have a decent season.”