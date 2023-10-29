Ex-CAPS United keeper Evans Chewe dies

Former CAPS United goalkeeper Evans Chewe has died at the age of 45 years.

Chewe signed for the Green Machine from Zambian side Nchanga Rangers at the end of 2004 and played until 2006, winning the 2005 league title during his time in Harare.

He played at Makepekepe with other imports such as Hadji Tambala, Ian Bakala, Laughter Chilembe and Joseph Kamwendo.

CAPS United paid their tribute in a statement posted on their socials, saying:

“Promoted to glory.

“May your soul rest in eternal peace former Caps United FC goalkeeper,Zambian import ,Evans Chewe.

“He joined Caps United from Nchanga Rangers in 2004-2007.He played in the team that had foreign Legends to include Ian Bakala,Laughter Chilembe and Joseph Kamwendo.As a goalkeeper, each time he played, he was solid and dependable.”

