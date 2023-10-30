Aston Villa fans show Nakamba some love on his return to Villa Park

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba got a huge standing ovation from Aston Villa fans on his return to Villa Park after moving to Premier League debutants Luton Town.

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer made 68 appearances for Villa, after joining the claret and blue from Club Brudge in August 2019 and left for Luton at the beginning of the current Premier League season.

On his return to Villa Park yesterday, as the hosts won 3-1, Nakamba started for Luton but was replaced by Carlton Morris in the 76th minute, to a standing ovation from the Villa fans in the Holte End.

The Zimbabwe international was a fan favorite at Villa Park, before his promising career at the Midlands side took a huge nosedive due to a knee injury.