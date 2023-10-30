Benjani Mwaruwari Jr finds new home in England

Benjani Mwaruwari Jr has joined a new club in the lower English league in search of game time.

The youngster, who is the son of Warriors legend Benjani, has joined Melksham Town on loan from Yeovil Town.

He moves to the Melksham following his loan recall from Dorchester Town.

Yeovil Town confirmed Benjani Junior’s move in a statement on their official website.

“Yeovil Town can confirm that Benjani Jr has joined Melksham Town on loan following a recall from Dorchster Town.

“The 18-year-old, who signed professional terms with the Glovers last year, has made a handful of appearances for Dorchester Town so far this season and also featured for the Glovers in their Somerset Premier Cup win against Keynsham Town in which he scored a stunning free kick. We wish Benjani Jr the best of luck during his time with Melksham,” the club said.