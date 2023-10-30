Nigeria danger man Victor Osimhen could miss World Cup Qualifiers clash against Zimbabwe

Nigeria’s star striker Victor Osimhen could miss the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C against Zimbabwe due to an injury.

The Napoli forward, who won the Serie A golden boot last season, is currently out nursing a hamstring problem on his right thigh sustained two weeks ago during the October international break.

The 24-year-old limped off in the Super Eagles’ 2-2 friendly match draw against Saudi Arabia.

According to reports in Italy, Osimhen is still undergoing rehabilitation and will only return to the field after the FIFA break in mid-November.

Nigeria are also sweating on the injuries of West Brom defender Semi Ajayi, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

As for Ndidi, his injury is reportedly not serious and could be available for the Warriors clash.

The Super Eagles will play Zimbabwe on 20 November, just three days after hosting Lesotho in their first Group C encounter.