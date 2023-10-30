Zim players based abroad round-up

Jordan Zemura made his first Italian Serie A start at Udinese against Monza on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean international had only featured for the team as a substitute in the first nine games.

He played for 61 minutes as a wing-back and created two chances at goal.

In England, Marvelous Nakamba got a huge standing ovation from Aston Villa fans on his return to Villa Park after moving to Premier League debutants Luton Town.

Nakamba started for Luton but was replaced by Carlton Morris in the 76th minute as they lost the encounter 3-1.

Admiral Muskwe also started over the weekend, playing for 58 minutes in Exeter City’s 1-1 draw against Lincoln City.

In Belgium, Bill Antonio was again on target in Belgium after scoring a brace to help Jong KV Mechelen cruise to a convincing 4-1 triumph over Belisia Bilzen SV on Saturday.

Antonio got his first goal of the match on the hour mark to restore his side’s lead.

The Zimbabwean international netted again sixteen minutes later to make it 4-1 and sealed the victory.

The former Dynamos man has now scored in two successive games, taking his tally to five goals in ten league games.

Tendayi Darikwa was in action for Apollon Limassol in their Cypriot First Division match against Pafos.

He played the entire game as a right back as his side lost 3-0 at home.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims’ 1-0 win over Lorient.

Tinotenda Kadewere didn’t play over the weekend as the game between Lyon and Marseille was postponed.

Knox Mutizwa scored a brace to help Golden Arrows beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the DStv Premiership encounter on Saturday.

Mutizwa opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a tap-in after Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson failed to make a clean save.

The advantage, however, didn’t last long as Sifiso Hlanti quickly grabbed an equaliser for the visitors three minutes later.

Mutizwa hit the back of the net again in the second half to secure a victory for Arrows.

The brace has opened his league’s scoring account after failing to find the back of the net in the first rounds.

It has also marked the second game in a row across all competitions that Mutizwa has found back of the net after scoring in the Carling Knockout win against Cape Town City.