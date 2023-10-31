Jomo Sono, La Liga officials to grace Zim Business Football Forum

South African football legend Jomo Sono is expected to take part at the Southern African Business Footballl Forum organised by the Zimbabwe Football Forum [ZFF].

The event is scheduled for 3rd of November at The Venue, Avondale, Harare.

Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry and officials from La Liga and the Castle Lager Premiership clubs will be among the attendees at the forum.

“We are very delighted to receive encouraging support from the Minister (of Sport), the Government, Embassy of Spain and other important stakeholders like the Premier Soccer League, and our key Partner La Liga and every available speaker present,” ZFF Advisory Chairman Gerald Sibanda said.

“We are very happy that this Forum will complete the efforts of the Government, SRC, ZIFA and key stakeholders to engage, form synergies and revolutionize our football sector as a key Industry in our economy.

“At this stage we have to rebrand the Zimbabwean football, bring back investor confidence and attract various sponsors in all levels of the game from grassroots to international football.

“We hope this forum will be the spark that unlocks investment into our football industry.

“We are humbled with the support from all stakeholders who will be participating as guests, delegates, exhibitors including clubs and Sponsors thus far.”