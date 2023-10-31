New twist to Divine Lunga’s Sundowns future

Divine Lunga has been linked with a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window.

Lunga returned from a season-long loan stay at Golden Arrows but has not featured for Sundowns this season.

Initial indications were that the club is waiting for the defender to get his permanent residency permit for him to be registered as a local player.

However, according to Soccer Laduma, Lunga’s case is more complicated and is unlikely to get many opportunities to play once he is available.

This brings in the possibility of making another move away from Chloorkop in the next transfer window.

The publication claims that the player is open to make a move but it’s not clear whether it will be a loan or permanent exit.