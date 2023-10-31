Official: Warriors to host Nigeria in Rwanda

Warriors will host Nigeria in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda, ZIFA has confirmed.

The national team will play the Super Eagles at the 10,000 capacity seater Huye stadium in the city of Butare on matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

The country has been forced to find an alternative home ground elsewhere after CAF upheld their ban on local stadiums in the recent inspection.

The ZIFA NC had hoped to host the qualifiers either at Rufaro Stadium and National Sports Stadium after extensive renovations, but the two Harare venues failed to meet the minimum standards required by CAF to host international games.

The move to host the game in Rwanda is mainly due to logistical challenges of travelling back to the south to host their game in one of the neighbouring countries, possibly Zambia or South Africa.

The World Cup qualifiers will begin during the November international break.

The other opponents for Zimbabwe on Group C are South Africa, Lesotho and Benin.