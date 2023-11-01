2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Warriors’ Grp C opponents South Africa announce squad for November games

Warriors’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C opponents South Africa have announced their preliminary squad for the upcoming games in November.

Bafana Bafana will play Benin at home and Rwanda away in their two opening qualifying games during the November international break.

A forty-four-member preliminary squad has been unveiled by head coach Hugo Broos.

The selection will be trimmed to 23 players when coach Broos announces his final list for the two matches.

The other teams in Group C include Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Nigeria.

Here is the squad: